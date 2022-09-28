Amazon’s smartest TV lineup is here, the Fire TV Omni QLED Series

During a private, virtual event, Amazon today launched a number of diverse products. These include a new Kindle, Halo Rise, and other Echo devices. One of the biggest announcements — at least in terms of size — is that of the Fire TV Omni QLED Series. For the first time, this TV lineup’s users get to take advantage of Amazon’s Ambient Experience. It’s a smarter mode for smart TVs that surfaces relevant information accordingly.

Ambient Experience detects when a person enters the room and displays helpful pieces of information with beautiful backgrounds. The feature supports Alexa Widgets, hands-free music/audio playback, personal photo libraries, Alexa Routines, content to discover, and more. This makes the Fire TV Omni QLED TVs stand out in the smart TV department. Daniel Rausch — vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services — states:

We’ve all been buying so-called smart TVs for decades, but they’re really not all that smart—and for much of the day, they’re not beautiful or useful either. The Omni QLED Series delivers stunning artwork, glanceable information, hands-free controls, and so much more–it reimagines what customers can expect from a smart TV.

As you’d expect, you can download your favorite streaming apps on these TVs and take advantage of the visual technologies they pack. These include 4K content, HDR10 Plus, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10 Plus Adaptive. And considering the gigantic 65-inch and 75-inch sizes they come in, the Fire TV Omni QLED TVs truly offer a cinematic experience right in your living-rooms or bedrooms.

These smart TVs start at $799.99 and $1,099.99 respectively. For the time being, they will be available to customers in the U.S. and Canada through Amazon and Best Buy. Those interested in grabbing a unit can pre-order one starting today.

