Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 $60 Save $20 One of the best Fire TV Stick devices from Amazon features 4K resolution, 16GB of internal storage, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and more. While it normally costs $60, you can grab this for a special price that knocks it down to just $40. $40 at Amazon

This is one of the best streaming media devices you can buy right now. Amazon is best known for its retail segment, but over the years, it has introduced some stellar products to market like its Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, and Fire TV devices. Although the Fire TV line has been around for some time, the brand has continuously updated the products to include more power and capabilities.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best compact model available and a recent update brings a more powerful processor, double the storage at 16GB from the previous model, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. With that said, the device doesn't come cheap, having a retail price of $60. Thankfully, an early Black Friday deal drops the price down to just $45 and now there's an additional coupon that can be clipped to drop it down to just $40 for a limited time.

As far as the other capabilities of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, you're looking at 4K resolution with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, along with Dolby Atmos as well. With Fire TV, you gain access to all your favorite TV shows and movies with support for streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO's Max, Hulu, and more. You can also download apps and games to get even more use out of it.

In addition to the remote, you can also use Amazon's Alexa digital voice assistant to control the device, making it easy to get things setup when your hands aren't free. Overall, you're getting a really solid device here and for the price, you can't ask for much more. Just be sure to pick it up while it's still on sale, because at $40, it's an absolute steal.