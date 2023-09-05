Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $27 $55 Save $28 The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best compact media streaming devices available with support for Wi-Fi 6 and 4K video. $27 at Amazon $27 at Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the best streaming media devices on the market right now and for good reasons. This streaming media device delivers impressive quality with support for 4K, but also features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support too. Furthermore, you get a lightning quick menu experience thanks to the device's powerful processor and RAM setup, access to a wide variety of streaming apps and can also play games downloaded through the Amazon App Store.

In addition to all of the above, you can also control the device using voice commands through the remote, which brings another layer when it comes to the experience. While the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max is typically priced at $55, right now, for a limited time, you can pick this up for 51% off, bringing it down to its lowest price of just $27. For what you're getting, this is an absolute steal, and well worth the investment. So if you're looking to upgrade your current streaming media device or purchasing your first one, this is going to be the best option.

As far as other features of the Fire Stick 4K Max, you can expect great interoperability with other Amazon devices like Echo speakers, where you can create a full and robust sounding home theater experience. In addition, if you have security cameras setup in your home of office, you can also see what's going on outside without moving away from your content with the Live View Picture-in-Picture mode. For the most part, this is an extremely robust media streaming device that provides a lot of value, especially at its lowered price that comes in at just $27.