We're finally heading into the holiday shopping season and as you might expect, both Best Buy and Amazon have already started offering plenty of discounts on some of its most popular products. While we're still weeks out from Black Friday, Amazon's dropped a fantastic deal that bundles its Fire Stick 4K Max with a Blink Video Doorbell. This bundle would normally retail for $120, but is now priced well below that at 46% off, coming in at just $65 for a limited time for Amazon Prime members.

As far as what you're getting here, the retailer is including its Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is one of the best streaming media devices available offering 4K resolution with support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, you get enhanced streaming thanks to Wi-Fi 6E, and plenty of storage for apps and games with 16GB of internal storage. Best of all, you get an incredible menu system backed by Amazon's FireOS, and easy access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO's Max, and more.

Of course, you're also getting the Blink Video Doorbell in this bundle, which gives you a way to keep an eye on things when not at home. The video doorbell provides crystal clear 1080p video and enhanced visuals even in the darkest conditions thanks to IR sensors. You can also answer the door remotely thanks to two-way communication, and there's even integrations between devices so you can see who's at the door while enjoying your favorite show using the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

If you're someone that's looking to get into smart products for your home, this is going to be a great way to start, with a streaming media device and video doorbell. Best of all, it's at an affordable price that comes in under $65 for a limited time. Just be sure to pick up this deal because it won't last long and if you're not a Prime member, you'll want to get signed up to take advantage of this great deal.