There are a lot of streaming media devices out there, but out of all the options, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best one. It offers excellent access to all your favorite streaming services and has a powerful processor to ensure that you're getting the best quality video and audio with support for 4K video, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

Now for a limited time, the streaming media stick is being discounted by 55%, driving the price down to just $25. This sale is exclusive for Amazon Prime members, but if you don't have a subscription, you can sign up for a 30-day trial to take advantage of this phenomenal deal. Best of all, with the trial, you'll be able to take advantage of Prime Day set to take place starting next week.

What's great about the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max?

As stated before, this is the best media streaming stick out right now. It's able to provide more features like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support thanks to its powerful quad-core processor and 2GB RAM. With Wi-Fi 6, you can expect a smooth experience, with plenty of bandwidth to watch all your favorite 4K content from streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu and many more.

You can also take advantage of game streaming services too like Amazon's Luna. The media stick also offers live Picture-in-Picture (PiP) capabilities that makes it easier to monitor your smart home with instant alerts from your front doorbell or connected security cameras. You can control the device using the physical remote, but it's also possible to use voice commands with Alexa. So if you've been looking into grabbing a streaming media device, this is going to be an excellent option.