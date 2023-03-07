Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 $55 Save $20 This updated Fire TV Stick supports Wi-Fi 6 and 4K video. $35 at Amazon

If you're looking for a way to expand the capabilities of your existing TV or monitor, a media streaming device is usually a great option. There's a wide variety available and even some of the best streaming devices are still quite affordable. Although the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is rated as one of the top performers, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is even better. Luckily, the device has received a hefty discount knocking 36 percent off its retail price, making it the perfect time to pick one up.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers support for 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR. But what really sets it apart from other streaming sticks is its speed. When compared to the previous model, the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is up to 40 percent faster when navigating though menus and opening apps. It's able to achieve this thanks to its upgraded processor and RAM. Furthermore, with support for Wi-Fi 6, you'll also be able to take advantage of faster wireless connectivity standards, which are now becoming more common.

As far as controls, you'll get a single controller, that can be used to navigate through apps and menus. You can even use Alexa to command the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, making it easy to navigate and watch your favorite shows. When it comes to the device's internal storage, you'll get 8GB, which doesn't sound like a lot, but should be plenty to download all your favorite streaming apps and games. Of course, if you want to get a bit more into gaming, you'll always have the option of playing full PC titles using Amazon's Luna game streaming platform.

Overall, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a great option for a streaming media device, and at its newly discounted price, it's certain to be a great purchase. Just make sure to buy it as soon as possible, because the sale won't last long.