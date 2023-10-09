Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite $18 $30 Save $12 A great price for a very capable streaming media stick. While the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite isn't the most powerful, it offers everything you'd need plus comes in priced at just $18 for a limited time. $18 at Amazon $18 at Best Buy

We're just one day ahead of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event, but that doesn't mean the promotions haven't started already. Amazon is now discounting a variety of its popular streaming media devices, offering discounts that go as high as 54% off. While the base model is going to be the most affordable coming in at just $18, you're still getting a lot of bang for the buck here, with an excellent menu system, frequent updates, and access to all your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, and more.

Of course, as you can tell, there are plenty of options available here and something for every budget. While the base model Fire TV Stick Lite is $18 or 40% off and streams in 1080p, you can also upgrade to the more substantial Fire TV Stick 4K available for up to 54% off. If that isn't quite enough, and you're looking for the absolute best, then you're going to want to go with the Fire TV Cube with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.

For the most part, you're going to get similar features with each device with little improvements here and there for video and audio quality. The Fire TV line offers an impressive menu system thanks to Fire OS and furthermore, you'll be able to control your TV using Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. So if you've been looking to score a great deal, just be sure to grab one while the sale lasts.