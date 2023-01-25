Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED $550 $800 Save $250 The Fire TV Omni Series is a new addition to Amazon's line-up and comes with some really cool features, including the excellent Ambient Experience tech, which turns your TV screen into a canvas, displaying lots of free artwork, as well as personal photos and Alexa widgets. $550 at Amazon $550 at Best Buy

The Super Bowl is just around the corner and Amazon is making sure that we can all watch the big game on an absolutely massive screen. The 65-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED is available with a considerable discount, so it's the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment.

This new Fire TV measures 65 inches, which is absolutely massive and certainly big enough so you can see what all the players are doing on the field. The TV supports 4K content and comes with advanced HDR, allowing you to fully dive into what you're watching. The Fire TV also automatically optimizes the brightness of movies and shows thanks to the built-in sensor detecting light levels in your room.

Since this is a Fire TV, you know that it comes with Alexa. Since the TV features built-in microphones, you can just ask the TV to turn on, look for content, control the volume, and so on. You'll barely even touch the remote. If you have some other cool Echo speakers, the TV will connect to those and turn them all into your very own home theater. If you want a step-by-step on how to do this, check out our tutorial on pairing Echo speakers to a Fire TV. I don't know about you, but that sounds ideal.

Of course, this is a smart TV, so you get to load up any streaming service you want, whether that's Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+, to name just a few. Make sure to check out where you can stream the Super Bowl, too, since it will be available beyond Fox too.