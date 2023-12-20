Key Takeaways Firefox 121 includes many new features, including improved graphics rendering on Linux with support for touchpad gestures and better graphics performance.

Windows users can now download the AV1 video extension for hardware decoding of AV1 video codecs, while macOS users can navigate with Voice Control commands.

Other updates in Firefox 121 include an automatic underline toggle for hyperlinks and a floating button to easily delete media in PDF files, along with various security fixes.

Being the biggest non-Chromium browser on the market, Firefox has garnered a lot of fans that Mozilla needs to appease. Fortunately, Mozilla has no intention of letting its browser fall by the wayside. Version 121 of Firefox has just released, and it contains a slew of great features for everyone to enjoy.

What's new in Firefox 121?

Mozilla lists all the details in the Firefox 121 release notes. The update contains something for every operating system, so it's worth giving your copy of Firefox an update to see what new things have been added.

The main star of the show is the tweaks Mozilla made to how Firefox renders graphics on Linux:

On Linux, Firefox now defaults to the Wayland compositor when available instead of XWayland. This brings support for touchpad & touchscreen gestures, swipe-to-nav, per-monitor DPI settings, better graphics performance, and more. Note that due to Wayland protocol limitations, Picture-in-Picture windows require an extra user interaction (generally right-click on the window) or a shell / desktop-environment tweak.

If you're not on Linux, don't fret; there's still something for you. On Windows, Firefox will now let you download the AV1 video extension so you can use hardware decoding for AV1 video codecs. And macOS users can now use Firefox's Voice Control commands to get around without a keyboard.

For changes that affect all operating systems, Firefox now has a toggle that automatically underlines hyperlinks on a webpage. If you use Firefox to edit your PDF files, there's a new floating button that makes it easier to delete any added media on your documents. And, of course, the update contains miscellaneous security fixes for the browser.

If you already have Firefox installed, you should get an update to your browser soon. And if you don't, maybe now would be a great time to switch to Firefox; after all, it is one of the best browsers for Windows.