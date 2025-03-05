Summary Firefox version 136.0 introduced vertical tabs natively to make tab management easier and more organized.

Microsoft Edge was previously the only browser with vertical tabs, making it a top choice for tab management.

The 136.0 update also includes a new sidebar with features like an AI chatbot, sync tool, and default HTTPS loading.

Have you given a vertical tab layout a try before? If you haven't, it's a new take on the traditional tab formats that browsers use. Instead of them stretching horizontally across the top of your browser, vertical tabs put them in a sidebar. It's a little weird at first, but it has a few benefits over horizontal tabs: you can see the names of each website without them getting squished together, and you can scroll through them like you would any other list.

Firefox users were bereft of this neat feature for a while and had to rely on extensions to get the job done. Now, the wait is over, as Firefox version 136.0 has added it as a native feature for all.

In a post on the Mozilla website, the company breaks down what it added in the new 136.0 update. For me, the highlight is the addition of vertical tabs, which the company wastes no time in explaining how you can enable them:

Keep a lot of tabs open? Try our new vertical tabs layout to quickly scan your list of tabs. With vertical tabs, your open and pinned tabs appear in the sidebar instead of along the top of the browser. To turn on vertical tabs, right-click on the toolbar near the top of the browser and select Turn on Vertical Tabs. If you’ve enabled the updated sidebar, you can also go to Customize sidebar and check Vertical tabs. Early testers report feeling more organized after using vertical tabs for a few days.

It's good to see other browser companies adopt vertical tabs. For a while, Microsoft Edge was the only browser that natively supported them, which made it one of the best browsers for tab management on desktop PCs.

That's not all that 136.0 has in store. This new version also introduces a new sidebar, which you can access by going to Settings > General > Browser Layout. This new bar lets you pick an AI chatbot to have on-hand at all times, a sync tool between all of your devices, and easy access to your history and bookmarks. The update also loads webpages as HTTPS by default and falls back to HTTP if the destination doesn't support it. Plus, there's some nice Arm64 support for Linux in there, too.

