Firefox 84 on Android released with grid view for tabs, plus more

Firefox on Tuesday announced the release of Firefox 84 on Android. The changelog is rather short, but that doesn’t mean the update is insignificant. Here’s what’s new.

One of the most exciting new features in Firefox 84 on Android is the ability to view your open tabs side-by-side in a grid view. The list view is still the default option for tabs, but you can easily change it to a grid by tapping the 3-dot menu and choosing your tab view. Changing to a grid view will make it a little easier to identify the tabs you have open.

It’s not the biggest change we’ve ever seen from Firefox, but it makes the mobile browser more usable, especially for tab hoarders.

Firefox 84 on Android has added a few other features, too:

Ability to delete downloaded files within the app.

WebRender rolls out to more of our users on Android, those on the Mali-G GPU series, bringing smoother animation and scrolling to the majority of our Android users.

Meanwhile, Mozilla said that the new update also features improved scrolling accuracy and control, and also fixes cases of unexpected scroll acceleration.

List view vs grid view

Last month, Firefox on Android added support for several new plugins, including FoxyProxy, Bitwarden, AdGuard AdBlocker, Tomato Clock, LeechBlock NG, Web Archives, and Ghostery.

Before today’s update, Firefox has also released a number of other important updates to keep its browser feeling fresh. Back in September, the company rolled out some new features that included a downloads page, auto-tab closing, and an “Open in app” menu option for sires with a currently installed native Android app.

Mozilla recently endured a large layoff of its workforce, but the company has kept on trucking and continues to release new features for its browser, which is a great alternative to Chrome.

You can download Firefox 84 on Android beginning today.