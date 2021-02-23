Firefox 86 adds Total Cookie Protection for improved privacy

Mozilla has declared an all-out war on web tracking, recently cracking down on supercookies with the release of Firefox 85. The company is taking it a step further with a new tool called Total Cookie Protection in Firefox 86.

According to Mozilla, Total Cookie Protection stops cookies from tracking you around the web by creating a separate cookie jar for every website. Mozilla said when combined with last month’s supercookie protections, Firefox is more equipped than ever to provide users with “very strong, comprehensive protection against cookie tracking.” The new feature is available in Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) Strict Mode in both the desktop and Android version.

The below graphic helps explain how Total Cookie Protection works.

Image: Firefox

The latest feature adds to Firefox’s growing list of tools that aim to protect users from being tracked across the web. In last month’s update, Mozilla tackled pesky supercookies, which the company said is a type of tracker that can stay hidden in your browser and track you online, even after you clear cookies.

“In our ongoing commitment to bring the best innovations in privacy, we are working tirelessly to improve how Firefox protects our users from tracking,” Mozilla said in a blog post.

In addition to Total Cookie Protection, Mozilla is also adding multiple picture-in-picture support in Firefox 86, which is available on Mac, Linux, and Windows. With March Madness on the horizon, Mozilla is releasing the feature at just the right time.

The new updates are a precursor to what we expect to be a major “Proton” redesign expected later this year. Teased back in January, the redesign will see Mozilla tweak Firefox’s address bar, toolbar, tabs bar, and introduce tools to make it easier than ever to customize the look of the New Tab page.

Firefox’s Total Cookie Protection and multiple picture-in-picture features are available now in Firefox 86.