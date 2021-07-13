Firefox 90 is here with loads of improvements for desktop and Android

Firefox is one of the few remaining browsers with its own rendering engine, as Opera, Brave, Edge, and others now utilize Google’s Chromium engine. That means Mozilla can try out new improvements and rendering changes that Google might not be interested in, and as more of the browser is rewritten in the Rust programming language, Firefox becomes faster and faster. Mozilla is now rolling out version 90 of the Firefox browser on both desktop and Android platforms with some helpful improvements.

Firefox 90 on the desktop adds the ability to save, manage, and auto-fill credit card information, which has admittedly been available on Chrome and Safari for many years at this point. The update also rolls out WebRender (also known as Quantum Render), the faster page compositor written in Rust, to most PCs. WebRender is already available on all Android devices except for Chromebooks and phones/tablets with chipsets using PowerVR and Adreno 4 (Snapdragon 808, Snapdragon 415, etc.) graphics. FTP support has also been removed in Firefox 90, which happened in Chrome earlier this year.

Firefox 90 Android Changelog Firefox can now save, manage, and auto-fill credit card information for you, making shopping on Firefox more convenient.

Back/Forward Cache (aka BFCache) is now enabled for webpages that use unload event listeners, making the back and forward navigations faster on these pages.

Users that need to import user Android certificates can do so through the secret settings

Various stability and security fixes

Meanwhile, the Android version of Firefox is receiving the same credit card auto-fill support. Mozilla is also rolling out Back/Forward Cache (BFCache) for some pages, which appeared in Chrome for Android last year (Google is still testing it on the desktop browser). Unfortunately, Firefox 90 for Android doesn’t include the long-awaited return of general extensions support — you still have to choose from the handful available from the app settings.

You can download Firefox for desktop platforms from the browser’s official website. The Android version is available on the Google Play Store.