Firefox 92 rolls out with HTTPS improvements and WebAuthn on Android

Mozilla has released the latest version of the Firefox browser for all major platforms. As one of the few browsers remaining still using its own rendering engine, Firefox still has a significant following, and version 92 includes some notable improvements. Meanwhile, users on iOS are getting Firefox 37 with their own set of news.

For desktop users, Firefox 92 with HTTPS improvements. The browser can now use HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers, which can upgrade some website connections to HTTPS. This follows up on Firefox version 91, which made HTTPS the default connection type whenever possible, only falling back to HTTP when necessary. There are also some upgrades specific to macOS users, like the ability to access the system’s share options from the Firefox File menu. You can find the full list of new features, changes, and fixes for desktop below:

Firefox 92 changelog for desktop New features More secure connections: Firefox can now automatically upgrade to HTTPS using HTTPS RR as Alt-Svc headers.

Full-range color levels are now supported for video playback on many systems.

Mac users can now access the macOS share options from the Firefox File menu.

Support for images containing ICC v4 profiles is enabled on macOS. Changes The bookmark toolbar menus on macOS now follow Firefox visual styles.

Certificate error pages have been redesigned for a better user experience.

Continuing work to restructure Firefox’s JavaScript memory management to be more performant and use less memory. Fixes Firefox performance with screen readers and other accessibility tools is no longer severely degraded if Mozilla Thunderbird is installed or updated after Firefox.

macOS VoiceOver now correctly reports buttons and links marked as ‘expanded’ using the aria-expanded attribute.

An open alert in a tab no longer causes performance issues in other tabs using the same process.

Various security fixes

For Android users, the biggest news in Firefox 92 is support for the Web Authentication API, or WebAuthn. This allows users to use USB tokens or security keys to log into websites. Here’s the full changelog:

Firefox 92 changelog for Android New features Added support for Web Authentication API, which allows USB tokens (such as the use of USB or Bluetooth Security Key) for website authentication. Fixes Crash when attempting to disconnect from Mozilla account.

Crash when navigating back to the settings menu after disabling studies.

Various security fixes

Finally, as we mentioned at the start, iOS users are getting Firefox 37 at the same time. Firefox for iOS uses WebKit instead of Mozilla’s Gecko engine due to Apple’s requirements. Regardless, there are some notable additions here, like the ability to add new accounts to Firefox’s password manager manually. Improvements have also been made to enhanced tracking protection (ETP), among other additions. Here’s the full list of changes:

Firefox 37 for iOS changelog You can now manually add new accounts to the password manager.

Clean start: Firefox will open on your Home page if the browser has been closed for 4+ hours.

Quick Home access: You will now find the Home button on the toolbar.

We made improvements to the Enhanced Tracking Protection (ETP) menu (see the lock icon) to give you more information about the security of the websites you visit.

If you’d like to download Firefox version 92, you can find the desktop version on Mozilla’s website. If you’re on mobile, you can find Firefox for Android on the Google Play Store and Firefox for iOS on the App Store.