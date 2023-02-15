While the browsing experience on mobile is pretty good, it still doesn't really match what you'd find on a desktop or laptop. But over time, things have slowly gotten better, and Mozilla's latest extensions aim to provide users new tools in order to further enhance the mobile browsing experience.

Firefox Relay

Most of us have probably been in a position where we've needed to give out our email address but really didn't want to. Now, this could have been for some kind of sale promotion, dinner reservation or maybe something as simple as just trying to use an app. While sharing an email isn't typically a bad thing, there are sometimes drawbacks, like having that email address getting spammed or shared in a matter that you didn't directly authorize. It's hard to prevent this kind of stuff from happening, so Mozilla is now introducing Firefox Relay, an extension that will mask your real email address, providing a dummy address that will forward all the emails to your real one.

ClearURL

We've all been there before, when we try to share a link with a family member or friend, and the link you share comes out looking like gibberish. While there's nothing wrong with sharing links like this, sometimes, it can be a bit confusing, and other times, there could be unnecessary tracking data attached. Mozilla's ClearURL extension for Firefox Android aims to cleanse a URL by stripping away all the additional data and just bring an address to its base form.

ReadAloud

Sometimes after a long day on the computer, whether its at work or for pleasure, your eyes need a rest. But what happens if you're not done for the day and still want to consume more content from the internet? Well, Mozilla's ReadAloud extension will allow you to listen to things from the internet by using text-to-speech technology to convert text found on webpages into consumable audio. For the most part, there aren't any restrictions as Mozilla lists a number of sites that ReadAloud can tackle. With the extension, you'll be able to choose the reading speed, along with a male or female voice. So if you want to give Mozilla Firefox or any of these extensions a try, you can head to the link below to download it.

Source: Mozilla