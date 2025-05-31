Google Chrome has grown to masively dominate the web landscape. Not only is Google's browser the leading choice in terms of market share, but the open-source project it's built upon — Chromium — is also the foundation for the vast majority of competitors, including Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Vivaldi.

The last beacon standing against Google's absolute dominance is Mozilla Firefox, which has its own engine completely independent from Google's development efforts. Firefox is not as popular as it once was, but it's still a big player in the industry, and you might not know this, but there are a few other browsers based on the foundation offered by Firefox. Many of these can actually be better than Chrome, especially when it comes to privacy and security. If you're looking to de-Google your life, here are a few Firefox-based browsers worth checking out.

6 LibreWolf

Web browsing made simple