Mozilla is shutting down its password manager app, but there’s already a replacement

Mozilla first released its Firefox Lockwise mobile app in 2019, which provides a password manager-like design to the login sync functionality in Firefox. Lockwise could function as an autofill provider on Android and iOS, allowing you to fill in passwords in other apps with logins saved in a Firefox Sync account. Mozilla is now shutting down Firefox Lockwise, but don’t freak out — there’s already a replacement.

Firefox 93 for Android was released last month, and among other changes, it added the ability to function as an Autofill provider on Android — just like the dedicated Lockwise app. Now that the main Firefox app has Lockwise’s main feature, and most people with Lockwise installed are probably using Firefox anyway, Mozilla has apparently decided to discontinue the dedicated Lockwise app.

A new support article on Mozilla’s website (via The Verge) states that support for Firefox Lockwise will end on December 13, 2021. After that point, the app won’t be available on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Lockwise might continue to work after that point, but it won’t receive support or security patches — the latter of which is pretty important for a password manager.

The only catch right now is that Firefox for iOS can’t provide passwords to other apps yet, and Mozilla says to “check back for updates in December 2021 on how to use Firefox for iOS as your system-wide password manager.” That sounds like Lockwise might be discontinued on iOS before the Firefox browser can fully replace it, but hopefully the browser is updated soon with password functionality.

Mozilla has been adding other features to Firefox for Android and iOS recently. This month’s Firefox 94 update included a new homepage for iOS and Android, and earlier this year, Firefox 91 improved the browser’s cookie protection feature and tab management. On the desktop side, Mozilla rolled out a new ‘Proton’ design on Windows, Mac, and Linux back in June.