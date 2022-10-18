Firefox’s newest update is all about privacy and productivity

Mozilla Firefox is getting better in a few ways. Now rolling out is a new update to the popular browser that’s all about privacy and productivity. The changes are quite small when compared to previous releases, but do help refresh the browser a bit.

At the top of the changes is a new ability to add a new shortcut button to your desktop so you can quickly go into Private Browsing mode whenever you want. Private Browsing also is getting a new look, with a new logo, and a default dark theme. A bit similar to how Microsoft Edge already handles this, this should make it easier to help you determine when you’re using Private Browsing mode and when you’re not.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Other than that, there are two new productivity features in this Firefox release. You can now write directly into forms in the PDF editor inside of Firefox. And, on macOS 10.15 and higher, you’ll be able to use the text recognition feature to help reuse text from images without having to type it again on your own.

Mozilla also detailed some smaller features for Firefox that update existing elements within the browser. Firefox View can now help see up to 15 recently closed tabs on desktop, and when you sync your mobile device, you’ll see the last three active tabs you had open on other devices. There’s also a new Colorways theme for Firefox inspired by Independent Voices. This new theme is designed by Keely Alexis, who is a streetwear and sneaker designer.

To update to this new release on desktop today, you can head to the menu at the top right of Firefox, choose Help, and then About Firefox. The browser will then check for new updates and you’ll be prompted to restart the web browser. On the next launch, you can explore all these new features.