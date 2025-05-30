One of the worst things you can see when you open your browser is a screen full of weird glitches and artifacts. Unfortunately, this is exactly what hundreds of Mozilla Firefox users with Nvidia GPUs have been facing over the past few days.

The browser giant finally took note of the issue, identified the root cause, and rolled out an emergency patch to fix it. So, you might want to update your browser as soon as possible if you've been affected by this issue too.

Firefox version 139.0.1 addresses a Nvidia GPU-related display bug

Mozilla shipped Firefox version 139.0 just three days ago on May 27th, and though it brought a bunch of long-awaited features like full-page translations, it also dragged along a strange bug that was affecting users with Nvidia GPUs.

Right after the update, Firefox users on community forums like Reddit started reporting that they were experiencing artifacting, which essentially means visual glitches like weird lines and flickering on the screen, whenever there was some sort of animation.

For instance, a Reddit user mentioned that browsing any site with multiple media embeds, like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and even Reddit, would cause "Firefox to spaz out."

A lot of complaints pointed to multi-monitor setups as a common factor. For instance, one Reddit user noted that playing a video on their second monitor (which had a lower refresh rate than their main monitor) was causing artifacts to appear on the main monitor from the secondary one.

Nonetheless, Mozilla has now launched Firefox 139.0.1 to the stable Release channel solely to address the bug described above. Its release notes mention:

Fixed graphics corruption with certain NVIDIA graphics adapters and multiple monitors running at mixed refresh rates after updating to Firefox 139. (Bug 1968876)

The release notes also link to the report made on Bugzilla, which is a bug tracking system developed by Mozilla to help developers report bugs and track progress on fixing them. Mozilla confirmed in the Bugzilla post that Firefox 139.0 re-enabled a certain DirectComposition patch behavior that was previously on a block list, which had prevented Firefox from using it. That block list was removed in the latest update and ended up exposing a graphics driver bug, and ultimately caused the issue.

Fortunately, now that Mozilla has rolled out the new version, this should hopefully no longer be an issue.