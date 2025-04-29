Summary Mozilla has officially rolled out its tab grouping feature, which allows users to organize their tabs into groups labeled by name or color.

Mozilla is also working on "smart tab groups," which uses AI to automatically suggest names and groupings based on the tabs you have opened.

Mozilla's tab grouping is similar to Google Chrome’s feature that has been available since 2020.

If you're anything like me and tend to have hundreds of tabs open at any given time, you know how chaotic it can be to keep track of what's where. There have been countless times when I've jumped from one tab to another in an attempt to find a work-related page, only to land on the Amazon tab I had opened during a moment of retail therapy... oops.

Last year, Mozilla shared via its blog that multiple productivity features are coming to Firefox soon, including Tab Grouping, which could finally help bring that chaos under control, whether you have 7 or 7500 tabs open simultaneously. Though Google Chrome has had it for years, the feature is now finally available for Firefox, and I couldn't be more excited.

You can finally group tabs in Mozilla Firefox

As announced via a post on Mozilla's blog, Firefox tab groups have finally left beta and are now widely available. With tab groups, you can now drag tabs you have opened and drop them into organized groups labeled by name or color.

It works pretty much the same way as Google Chrome's tab groups have for years, but it's a nice addition for those who aren’t fans of Chrome and made the switch to Firefox.

Mozilla states that tab groups have been the most requested feature on the company's community platform, Mozilla Connect. In fact, the blog post mentions that just a day after they quietly launched the community platform, a request for tab groups quickly popped up! Jon Siddoway, Mozilla Connect's product manager, states that the very same request for native tab grouping remains the most upvoted post on the platform to this day, with 4,573 upvotes at the time of writing.

As mentioned above, tab groups in Firefox were initially available to beta testers. Naturally, those who got hands-on with the feature actively shared their feedback on community forums like Reddit, X, and Mozilla Connect. Mozilla’s team proactively reviewed the feedback and noticed that most users "wanted less friction and more flow when managing their tabs."

So, instead of stopping at the classic tab groups we’ve seen in other browsers, including Chrome, they began working on the next phase: "having the browser help organize things automatically." Of course, automatic and AI are practically synonyms at this point.

So, they’re now experimenting with smart tab groups, which, in Mozilla’s words, are "a new AI-powered feature that suggests names and groups based on the tabs you have open."

Mozilla claims that while other browsers might send your tab info to the cloud, you don’t need to worry about that happening with Firefox. All your tab info stays on your devices and remains private. Google added tab grouping to Chrome in 2020, and while it took Mozilla nearly five years to bring this feature to Firefox, it's great to see that the company isn't just stopping there.