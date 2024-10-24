OnePlus is officially announcing OxygenOS 15 today, its Android 15 update, and it's pretty packed with new features. A big part of it is, you guessed it, AI, which comes with the usual stuff: AI Detail Boost, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Notes, and Google stuff like Gemini and Circle to Search. There's even a new Intelligent Search, which lets you ask natural-language questions about documents that are stored on your phone.

And while it also comes with an array of visual changes, one thing that OnePlus talked up is parallel processing. It took issue with how if you're switching between apps, there's a loss of animation rendering, so everything is smoother now.

OnePlus seeded a beta of the software to journalists for review, so I've been using this for about a week. Here are my top four features to check out:

4 Share with iPhone

It's complicated, but it's there

Close

I'm sorry if you're getting excited when you see this, but you're not getting AirDrop. Share with iPhone does indeed let you share files with iOS devices, but there are a bunch of steps involved.

First, the recipient device needs to have the O+Connect app installed and set up. Then, you'll need to turn it on in OxygenOS settings, as it automatically turns off after 10 minutes. Then, when the recipient accepts the file, they will have to connect their iPhone to your OnePlus device's Wi-Fi.

3 Flux themes

iPhone-style customization is here