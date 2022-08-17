Android 13 custom ROMs are here already, starting with OnePlus 5/5T and Moto G60/G40 Fusion

It didn’t take long for the development community to start porting Android 13 to older devices. Besides kickstarting the roll out of official updates for the eligible Pixel smartphones earlier this week, Google also started uploading Android 13’s source code to AOSP. For some users on the development-friendly devices, this means a swift update to the latest release is now possible — at least unofficially. That’s right, within two days after the latest iteration of Android was launched, a couple of OnePlus and Motorola phones already have unofficial ports of Android 13 available for them.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Modded AOSP 13 for the Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion

First up is a unified AOSP ROM by XDA Senior Member Raghu varma for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 (code-name: hanoip). Most functions seem to be working as you would expect, plus you can also enjoy a number of Pixel-specific goodies like the launcher, wallpapers, icons, and fonts out of the box. SELinux is set as enforced and the build even passes SafetyNet, which are undoubtedly quite the accomplishment for a newly released custom ROM.

If you are interested in installing this Android 13 port on your Moto G60 or Moto G40 Fusion, then check out the support thread for the release in the link below. Be sure to follow the installation instructions carefully as performing steps out-of-order might cause problems.

AOSP 13.0 for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60

AOSP 13 for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T

An Android 13-based custom ROM is now available for the OnePlus 5 (code-name: cheeseburger) and 5T (code-name: dumpling), courtesy of XDA Senior Member robertogl. The big news here is that the vanilla AOSP ROM is based on a modular device tree that doesn’t interfere with the AOSP codebase. As a result, one can easily produce upgradable AOSP builds for the device duo with minimal effort.

The release seems to be pretty much stable for the most part and it comes with enforcing SELinux too. In the support thread for the ROM, unreliable mobile data is the only known bug that’s listed. That’s not to say there aren’t other issues in the build, but in the developer’s experience, the ROM has no major bugs of note.

AOSP 13.0 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T

Although we applaud the efforts, unless you are happy to tinker and know how to revert back to factory firmware in case things go south, we do not recommend installing these on your daily driver. If you’re looking for something like stable LineageOS 20 for your phone, you will have to wait a little bit.

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion and Moto G60 XDA Forums || OnePlus 5 XDA Forums || OnePlus 5T XDA Forums