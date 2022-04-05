Apple releases the first developer betas of iOS 15.5 and macOS 12.4

Following the release of iOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 last month, Apple has now seeded the first developer betas of iOS 15.5 and macOS Monterey 12.4. These versions could be the last major ones for iOS 15 and macOS Monterey — as WWDC22 is around the corner. At this point, the company is likely smoothing out leftover bugs, while it shifts its attention to the upcoming iOS 16 and macOS 13.

To update your devices to the latest beta versions of their respective operating systems, you need to be enrolled in Apple’s Developer Program. It’s an annual subscription that costs $99 per year and includes other perks — such as submitting apps to the Apple App Store. After enrolling, you have to download the beta profiles on each of your devices through Safari. Using another browser won’t work. Once you download and install the profiles:

On an iPhone:

Go to the Settings app.

Click on General.

Tap on Software Update.

Wait for the page to reload. This could take a while, depending on how overloaded Apple’s servers are.

Once the iOS 15.5 beta update shows up, click on Download and Install.

Read the terms and conditions carefully, then agree to them.

Wait for the update to download.

Once it finishes downloading, wait for it to prepare and install.

Keep your iPhone connected to a power supply until the installation concludes and your iPhone reboots. If the update gets interrupted due to a power loss, you might be forced to restore your iPhone through a Mac or PC.

On a Mac:

Go to the System Preferences app.

Click on the Software Update section.

Follow the same steps listed for iPhone above.

We advise users not to run iOS 15.5 beta and macOS Monterey 12.4 beta on their daily drivers. That’s because some apps and/or feature might not work as expected or even break completely.

Are you enrolled in Apple’s beta software program? Let us know in the comments section below.