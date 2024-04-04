Key Takeaways Windows 11's LTSC version focuses on stability over new features.

A year ago, Microsoft said that Windows 11 was going to get its own LTSC version. However, after that, Microsoft went silent on the matter and didn't show off a lot about it. Now, someone has leaked some screenshots of Windows 11's LTSC, and it's an interesting peek into what's in store for the operating system, as well as when the new version will release.

Leaks of Windows 11 LTSC appear online

Image Credit: Betaworld

As spotted by Neowin, screenshots of Windows 11's 24H2 LTSC version have appeared online. If this is the first time you've heard of "LTSC" before, it's a special branch of Windows that emphasises stability over everything else. It receives a lot less feature updates than "regular" Windows, but in exchange, the OS gets an extended amount of support. It's perfect for businesses that don't want computers with new updates appearing on them every so often, and want to emphasise stability over cool new features.

With this leak, we have some more information about what Windows 11's LTSC version will look like. The leak shows the operating system running Windows 11 24H2, meaning that the LTSC version will release around the same time as 24H2. This update will release for everyone in September 2024, so there's still a little ways to wait yet. From what we've seen, Windows 11 24H2 should be the time when Microsoft introduces a lot of new AI-based tools to the system, so it makes sense that it wants to give businesses a way to avoid such features.