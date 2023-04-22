Just about everything there is to know has already leaked about the Google Pixel Fold, and we're expecting to learn the rest of it at this year's Google I/O. However, what we haven't seen are any live images of the device... until now. Kuba Wojciechowski, who has leaked a lot of Pixel-related information in the past, has posted the first video of the Google Pixel Fold folding and unfolding.

As you can see from the above video, the display has been blurred to not show any identifying information, but this is very likely the real deal. Wojciechowski's track record when it comes to Pixel leaks is impeccable, and there are very other devices that this could be. The screen is blurred, and the outer display isn't shown, but you can get an idea of the general form factor of the device and how it will fold and unfold based on the above video.

For the uninitiated, the Google Pixel Fold is said to pack Google's Tensor G2, UFS 3.1 storage of up to 512GB, and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It's said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate on both the outer and inner displays, with a 5.8-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner display. The outer display is an OLED FHD at 2092x1080, and the inner display is an OLED 2208x1840. The inner display has an ultra-thin glass protected by plastic. From what we can see, it definitely appears to match the already-leaked renders.

Source: FRONT PAGE TECH (YouTube)

The Google Pixel Fold is set to arrive in May, with units shipping in June at a starting price of $1,799, though the 512GB model is said to set you back $1,919. You'll apparently get a free Google Pixel Watch with a pre-order, too. We're looking forwarding to getting to try this device out, as Google has been rumored for years to be working on a foldable Pixel device.