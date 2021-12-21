Here’s our first look at Garmin’s 2022 smartwatch lineup

Wearables manufacturer Garmin is reportedly readying its next-gen smartwatch lineup for an early 2022 launch. The company will unveil the new lineup at CES in January next year, and it will include four new smartwatches — the Garmin Epix Gen 2, the Fenix 7, the Instinct 2, and the Venu 2 Plus. While Garmin has now released any official information about the upcoming smartwatches, leaked renders showcasing their design have popped up online.

The leaked renders come from noted leaker Roland Quandt (via WinFuture), and they showcase all the new smartwatches in Garmin’s 2022 smartwatch lineup. The renders suggest that the upcoming Garmin Epix Gen 2 will sport a round watch face, unlike its predecessor, along with a bunch of new features like a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking capabilities.

Leaked renders of the Garmin Epix Gen 2

Renders of the Fenix 7 series reveal that it will include three models — the vanilla Fenix 7, the Fenix 7S, and the Fenix 7X. At least one of these models will feature the built-in solar panel found on the older Fenix 6. As far as the colorways are concerned, the Fenix 7 will likely come in a single black variant, while the Fenix 7S may come in an all-white colorway and a rose gold frame with an off-white band.

Leaked renders of the Garmin Fenix 7 series

Furthermore, the renders showcase the Instinct 2, which will come in two models — the standard Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2S. These watches will feature the same rugged look as the original Garmin Instinct and feature an e-ink display to prolong battery life. The render of the standard Instinct 2 suggests that it may feature an integrated solar panel.

Leaked renders of the Garmin Instinct 2 and Instinct 2S

Finally, the renders also showcase the upcoming Venu 2 Plus, which will be a slightly upgraded version of the Venu 2. The renders reveal that the Venu 2 Plus will have an additional third button and it may come in black and white color variants.

Leaked renders of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus

At the moment, we don’t have any further details about Garmin’s 2022 smartwatch lineup. However, since Garmin is expected to unveil the new smartwatches at CES in January, we won’t have to wait to long to learn more.