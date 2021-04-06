This is our first look at LG’s never-to-be-released Rollable and V70 phones

Before LG announced it was pulling out of the mobile market, the company was expected to launch the V70 and a rollable smartphone. While these devices will never officially reach consumer hands, new leaks have revealed they’re very much real products.

This is the LG Rollable.

LM-R910N pic.twitter.com/AQkqd8wz4R — Tron (@FrontTron) April 6, 2021

Twitter user FrontTron shared images of what are allegedly the LG V70 and LG Rollable. The LG Rollable was teased as far back as September of last year and then again during CES 2021, when LG actually showed off a working prototype. The image of the LG Rollable shared by FrontTron appears to be from a filing on Korea’s National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) and SafetyKorea certification sites.

We were able to track down the source for the LG Rollable, but couldn’t find the source of the LG V70 image. The image of the alleged V70 reveals the device would have sports a triple camera setup and a glass back with curved edges. That’s about all we could discern from the picture.

The first image is the real LG Rainbow (V70) The second image is a FAKE RENDER CREATED FOR FUN by a Korean user in a local community. And the specs in the third image is also an IMPOSSIBLE SPEC CREATED WITH IMAGINATION. The real spec is way lower than this. pic.twitter.com/T0zYUEiM1J — Tron (@FrontTron) April 6, 2021

Unfortunately, despite these devices existing in prototype form, they’ll never see the light of day. LG this week announced plans to pull out of the smartphone business after several years of reporting losses. The company entertained the possibility of selling off its mobile business, but nothing panned out.

It wasn’t for a lack of trying. LG has released some of the market’s most interesting ideas, including last year’s LG Wing. The company was ultimately outperformed by Samsung, and also overtaken by mid-range players like Xiaomi.

Despite plans to shut down its smartphone business, LG has said it will continue to provide Android OS updates — at least for the foreseeable future. Some of its devices will even be updated to Android 12. It remains to be seen if LG can stick to its promise, but at least for now we know that owners aren’t being completely abandoned.

It would have been nice to see a final version of the LG Rollable, but it wasn’t meant to be. Instead, we’re left with the image above and the earlier teases to remind us what could have been.