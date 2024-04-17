Key Takeaways Snapdragon X Elite laptops are on the way, and the links are starting to come in.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition features a fanless and thin design

Expect more high-end laptops with Qualcomm processors this year, including the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6.

We've been hearing about the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite and laptops powered by it for many months now, but in terms of actual hardware, we have yet to see anything concrete. That's because a lot of these devices are going to be unveiled at an event in May, but if you just can't wait, the leaks are starting to come in.

Related Snapdragon X: Everything you need to know about Qualcomm's Arm computing chips The Snapdragon X Elite will finally reach laptops very soon, and here's everything you need to know about the X series.

Lenovo is going to be one of the earliest companies launching a device with Qualcomm's newest family of Arm processors, and thanks to to X (formerly Twitter) user WalkingCat, we know what one of these laptops looks like. That laptop is the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition, and we can see it from just about every angle here.

It's fanless and very thin

There isn't a ton to glean from the images above, which don't say anything about the specs, aside from the fact it will seemingly have a 14.5-inch display. However, the images do reveal some interesting information. For starters, as you'd probably expect, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 Snapdragon Edition appears to be completely fanless, as there are no ventilation holes on any side of the laptop seen in the images.

We can also see that the laptop is extremely thin and lacks any ports aside from three USB Type-C inputs, which are as wide as the laptop itself allows. Both of these are advantages we expect from Arm-based laptops, which run much cooler than typical x86-based machines, thus removing the requirement for fans, which would otherwise add a lot of bulk.

Otherwise, we see features like a Copilot key on the keyboard, suggesting this will be labeled as an AI laptop, Lenovo's usual "communications bar" for the webcam at the top, and some new branding with the Lenovo logo in the center of the lid, rather than in the corner. This design may not be finalized, though.

It's also interesting to note the wallpaper on this laptop, which is a colorful version of the original Windows 11 Bloom background. The colors here are very similar to the Microsoft Copilot logo, though to be fair, those are mostly just all the colors you'd see in a typical rainbow effect.

More premium Arm laptops are coming

One other thing this leak hints at is the fact that we'll see more premium laptops featuring Qualcomm processors this year. The Lenovo Yoga Slim series isn't the company's most prolific lineup, but it's one of the more premium models, unlike some of the previous Arm-based Lenovo laptops that came from the IdeaPad series. We did have the ThinkPad X13s last year with the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3, but this is the closest we've come to a premium consumer laptop with Windows on Arm.

And Lenovo is just one of the players to consider here. Microsoft will be launching the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 exclusively with Snapdragon processors, and other brands will also join the fray. It's only a matter of time before we learn more about all these devices. Remember, a big hardware event is planned for May 20, just before Microsoft Build starts.