Summary Start with flat and cheap materials for practice, like ceramic magnets.

Always double-check image orientation, use a guide for alignment, and have a UV light on hand for curing.

Plan for extra prep time due to machine setup, and be wary of strong odors from the UV ink.

When the eufyMaker UV Printer E1 landed on my doorstep, I was excited to finally get hands-on with this unreleased machine. It promises direct-to-surface printing on everything from T-shirts and tumblers to canvas, wood, metal, and even glass. Since it hasn’t officially launched yet, I didn’t have the usual safety net of community tips, YouTube walkthroughs, or Reddit threads to fall back on. At first, there were just a few videos showing what it could do and a handful of tutorials included in the press kit.

Still, I wasn’t about to let that stop me. I tackled 3D printing and laser engraving with a drive to explore more DIY projects, and felt the same about this endeavor. So, I dove in with a stack of test materials and a little stubborn curiosity. My first few prints were full of surprises—some good, some frustrating, and a few that forced me to rethink everything mid-project. If you're considering trying UV printing yourself, here's how it went for me and what I learned along the way.

Choosing the first object to print

Finding something flat and forgiving to begin with