Summary
- Start with flat and cheap materials for practice, like ceramic magnets.
- Always double-check image orientation, use a guide for alignment, and have a UV light on hand for curing.
- Plan for extra prep time due to machine setup, and be wary of strong odors from the UV ink.
When the eufyMaker UV Printer E1 landed on my doorstep, I was excited to finally get hands-on with this unreleased machine. It promises direct-to-surface printing on everything from T-shirts and tumblers to canvas, wood, metal, and even glass. Since it hasn’t officially launched yet, I didn’t have the usual safety net of community tips, YouTube walkthroughs, or Reddit threads to fall back on. At first, there were just a few videos showing what it could do and a handful of tutorials included in the press kit.
Still, I wasn’t about to let that stop me. I tackled 3D printing and laser engraving with a drive to explore more DIY projects, and felt the same about this endeavor. So, I dove in with a stack of test materials and a little stubborn curiosity. My first few prints were full of surprises—some good, some frustrating, and a few that forced me to rethink everything mid-project. If you're considering trying UV printing yourself, here's how it went for me and what I learned along the way.