If your pocket is big enough, you can now purchase the first wave of Nvidia Studio laptops. Powered by GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs, these newly released devices come from MSI and Razer. The three leading laptops in this lineup include the MSI Stealth 17 Studio, and the Razer Blade 16 or Razer Blade 18. More laptops are also promised in the coming months

If you're not familiar with what this new wave of Nvidia Studio laptops can do for content creation types, then there's plenty. They sport the all-powered RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Laptop GPUs. This means you can enjoy the next-gen features of the Nvidia Ada Lovelace architecture like DLSS3. In terms of speed, Nvidia noted in a press release that you can expect these new laptops to run up to three times more efficiently than previous-generation Nvidia Studio laptops

More importantly, though, unlike gaming laptops, these laptops also come with special tools and apps for creators. Examples include Nvidia Omniverse (for connecting 3D apps and collaborating on them,) Canvas, and Broadcast, all of which have AI features that can end up saving you time during content creation. The laptops also have special Nvidia Studio drivers which are regularly updated.

As for the specifics and prices of these laptops, the first is the $2,800 MSI Stealth 17 Studio, which packs an impressive 17-inch QHD display with a 240Hz refresh rate. The second and third are the Razer Blade 16 ($3,600) or Razer Blade 18 ($3,800), which have similar 120 Hz Mini LED display, with a specific creator mode that can give you sharper visuals. Both come with Nvidia Broadcast, which was recently updated with an eye contact feature that can prove useful for those who might be preparing pre-recorded presentations.

If you'd like to purchase either three of these laptops, we've included the links for you below. Nvidia mentioned that there are new units from Asus, Gigabyte, and Lenovo are available today. Several 14-inch laptops also will incorporate Nvidia Studio features soon, too.

Source: Nvidia