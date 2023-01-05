Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is kicking off 2023 with two new Windows 11 beta channel builds. As always, there are separate builds, one for those who have new features rolling out, and one for those who have new features off by default. Build 22623.1095 is for those with new features, and build 22621.1095 is for those with new features disabled. Both are getting a new Start Menu search box that's more rounded. Otherwise, it's just the usual bug fixes.

Looking at what's new and changed in both releases, there's the new search box design in the Start Menu. You'll see that it now has more rounded corners, to better reflect the design of the search box on the taskbar. In previous versions of Windows 11, it was square.

start-rounded-corners-1024x284

See below for the fixes in both of these builds. Note these cover the Taskbar, the way .NET Framework updates work, and some .exe processes that either stopped working or weren't responding.

As for what's changed in build 22623.1095, which is for those who are getting new features, there are some tweaks for issues with the Taskbar and System Tray, Start Menu, and Task Manager. You can see all of these below. Again, it's a good set of fixes, designed to help improve the day-to-day use of these builds.

That's all the action for this week from the Beta channel. Microsoft also released a new Dev Channel build, too. That one is fairly minor with no new big changes and the usual bug fixes. As always, you'll find these new builds waiting for you in Windows Update.

