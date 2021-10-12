The first Windows 11 update is here and it comes with big fixes

Windows 11 is a week old, but it’s already getting its first round of fixes. And if you’re wondering why it’s getting an update so quickly, then let me be the first to welcome you to the wonderful world of Patch Tuesday. Every second Tuesday of the month, all supported Microsoft products get an update, and that includes Windows 11.

It’s been nearly a month since Microsoft released Windows 11 build 22000.194 to the Beta channel, and then it arrived in the Release Preview channel a week later on September 23. In other words, despite Windows 11 becoming generally available a week ago, it’s actually been a while since it’s gotten a proper update.

This is the first update that Windows 11 has received in production, and Beta and Release Preview users are getting it at the same time. Oddly, the list of fixes is relatively short, so there are probably some under-the-hood changes that aren’t in the changelog.

The update is KB5006674, and it brings the build number to 22000.258. You can manually download it here. The highlight is only that it updates security, but the list of fixes is a bit more detailed.

Addresses known compatibility issues between some Intel “Killer” and “SmartByte” networking software and Windows 11 (original release). Devices with the affected software might drop User Datagram Protocol (UDP) packets under certain conditions. This creates performance and other issues for protocols based on UDP. For example, some websites might load slower than others on the affected devices, which might cause videos to stream slower in certain resolutions. VPN solutions based on UDP might also be slower.

Microsoft says that there aren’t any known issues in the update, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t any known issues in Windows 11. The company keeps a separate list of known issues here, and out of the three, only one was fixed in this update.

Moving forward, Windows 11 updates won’t work any differently than they did with Windows 10. You’ll still see another mandatory cumulative update every Patch Tuesday, and those will install automatically if you’re not proactive about installing it yourself. There will also be optional C and D week updates, which won’t install automatically.