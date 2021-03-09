Fitbit Ace 3 for kids offers 8 days of battery life and animated clock faces

Fitbit has announced the Ace 3 activity and sleep tracker, which the company said is designed to encourage kids six and older to get active and create healthy habits. It’s available for pre-order today and retails for $79.95.

According to Fitbit, the Ace 3 offers new animated clock faces, customizable accessories, and up to 8 hours of battery life in a design that’s described as “swim-proof.” The design features a stain-resistant, durable silicone band and an adjustable clasp that’s said to be comfortable and secure.

The new animated clock faces — which includes a cat, bunny, and Martian — are interactive. As kids progress toward their activity goals, these clock faces will change, which Fitbit said is meant to motivate kids to keep moving. There are more than 20 clock faces to choose from, along with features for activity and sleep tracking.

The Fitbit Ace 3 also features do not disturb and sleep modes, so kids aren’t interrupted by notifications while in school or when they’re asleep. If your child does have their own smartphone, the new smartwatch can receive notifications for calls, texts, and email right on their wrist.

For families with a Fitbit family account, parents can review information collected by the Ace 3, including activity and sleep data. This will allow families to set activity and sleep goals together, and create healthier behaviors, according to Fitbit. Families can also compete in challenges together, which awards virtual badges for reaching milestones.

The Ace 3 doesn’t include some of the more advanced features seen in today’s wearables, including a heart rate sensor. Instead, the fitness tracker includes a pedometer, with a daily step count set at 10,000. Today’s announcement was spoiled earlier this month by a leaked report, so it isn’t much of a surprise.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available in two options: black/sport red and cosmic blue/astro green. Fitbit also has plans to introduce accessory bands based on the animated franchise Minions later this summer.