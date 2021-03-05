Fitbit Ace 3 specs and launch date reportedly leaked

Fitbit is reportedly preparing to release a new wearable aimed at kids, and it could launch as early as March 15. The device is expected to be Fitbit’s first wearables launched under Google.

WinFuture reports the Fitbit Ace 3 will launch in two colors and feature a durable design to easily withstand whatever mischief your kids gets into. The Ace 3 will reportedly feature a 1.47-inch OLED display that appears to be grayscale and offer up to 8 days of battery life.

The Ace 3 is also said to feature a physical home button, and an overall design that’s described as less angular than its predecessor. WinFuture reports the wearable will come equipped with a heart rate sensor and offer many well-known tracking features, including sports modes, pedometer, and sleep monitoring.

Images: WinFuture

The wearable allegedly features a plastic build that weights just 70 grams, and comes with some level of water resistance; the Ace 2 could survive a water depth of 50 meters, so we expect the same durability. WinFuture claims the Ace 3’s bands can easily be changed out, so you won’t have to settle for the black-red and blue-green color schemes.

No pricing for the Ace 3 was shared by WinFuture, but if its predecessor is anything to go by, we can expect it to retail for around $70. The device will more than likely support Android and iOS over Bluetooth.

Fitbit’s portfolio has grown beyond simple fitness trackers over the years, encroaching into full smartwatch territory. The Ace 3 is decidedly not a smartwatch, and instead sticks to Fitbit’s early fitness tracking roots.

This year could prove to be big for Fitbit (and Google). While its acquisition by Google still isn’t 100% a done deal, the search giant has already teased grand plans to get more involved in the wearable market. In the meantime, the Fitbit Ace 3 could be the start of something bigger.