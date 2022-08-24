Fitbit announces the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4

Wearables offer an easy and convenient way to track health and fitness goals. You just strap it on, load up an app on your smartphone, and it does all the work. To be frank, it’s a good way to stay motivated. If you’ve been in the market for a new fitness wearable, you’re in luck, as Fitbit has just announced three new devices: Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4.

If you’ve been keeping up with the news, you’ll know that these three devices have been seen before. Earlier in the month, they were revealed in a major leak, giving us our first glimpses of Fitbit’s latest. While we did get to see a lot of the Sense 2, Inspire 3, and Versa 4, we didn’t have any hard data about what the new devices could do. Thankfully, now that they are official, we can take a look at what each one has to offer.

Sense 2 and Versa 4

The Sense 2 and Versa 4 are identical devices offering a sleek design that is both thin and light. The devices offer a more traditional look when compared to standard fitness trackers, making it a more sleek and fashionable way to track your health metrics. The devices offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, and also sleep and stress tracking.

What makes a fitness wearable special is its ability to last several days. The Sense 2 and Versa 4 both provide up to six days of battery life on a single charge and can be quickly charged to provide one day of battery in just 12 minutes. That’s impressive. While tracking fitness is important to one’s health, so is getting a good night’s rest. As mentioned before, the Sense 2 and Versa 4 can track sleep metrics to show what kind of sleeper you are. The device can even offer tips on how to improve your sleep.

Now you might ask yourself, what separates Sense 2 from Versa 4? The differences are minor, but the Sense 2 offers compatibility with an ECG app, a skin temperature sensor, a cEDA sensor that better helps to identify stress, and electrodermal activity (EDA) scanning. Keeping these differences in mind, the Fitbit Sense 2 is priced at $299.95, while the Versa 4 comes in at $229.95. Both devices are compatible with Android and iOS. Making it an easy choice no matter what kind of smartphone you own.

Inspire 3

The Inspire 3 looks more like a traditional fitness tracker than a smartwatch, but that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in features. Despite the device being thin and light, it can track a variety of different activities, your heart rate, sleep, and stress. It can also work up to ten days on a single charge, giving you the freedom to enjoy outdoor activities without feeling the anxiety of having to charge it. The Inspire 3 is the perfect device for someone that is just dipping their toes into the world of fitness tracking. Like the Sense 2 and Versa 4, the Inspire 3 is compatible with Android and iOS. The device is priced at $99.95. If any of these devices sounds intriguing, you can now pre-order them by hitting the links below.

Source: Google