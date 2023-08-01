Key Takeaways Fitbit has unveiled a revamped app that offers a simpler and more aesthetically pleasing design, making it easier for users to focus on their fitness goals.

The new app includes three sections: Today, Coach, and You, each serving different purposes such as tracking metrics, providing curated workouts, and managing personal details.

Google, the owner of Fitbit, has reassured users that their data will not be used for its advertising business.

Fitbit makes some of the best fitness trackers and although the company was purchased by Google some years back, it has still managed to offer compelling products, along with easily accessible software. While things are changing, Google ensures that these changes will be good for Fitbit users. Today, the company shared a new revamped look and feel of the upcoming Fitbit app that's set to arrive in the fall that's set to simplify the experience.

Google announced the update through its own Keyword blog, sharing that the newly redesigned app will make its debut later this year and is now currently offering limited access to the new experience via a beta, so users can share feedback ahead of the public release. The new app brings a more simplistic look, allowing users to focus on what's important.

Source: Fitbit

The new layout features three different sections: Today, Coach, and You. The Today section offers users the most important metrics at a glance, with users being able to choose what's most important for them, with a customized Today screen that focuses on staying active, reducing stress, nurturing a good sleep schedule, or even keeping up with their heart health.

The new Coach section will provide users with a curated list of workouts and "mindfulness sessions." These selections can be filtered depending on your needs, providing you with focused workouts that are more beneficial for your goals. Those that have a Fitbit Premium account will be able to access dance cardio and High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) video sessions as well.

Source: Fitbit

The You section will hold all your personal details, like physical attributes, age, goals, and more. You can use this section to track achievements and even connect with those in the Fitbit community. On top of all of that, you get a more aesthetically pleasing and simple look that is based on Google's Material Design. So if you're an Android user, you're going to feel right at home.

And of course, despite Google owning Fitbit, the company has once again reiterated that it does not use Fitbit data for its Google Ads business. So if you're interested in this update and want to give it a try, be sure to sign up for a chance to test upcoming updates.