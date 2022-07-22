Fitbit app gets redesigned charts to improve readability

Fitbit is rolling out a fresh update for its app on Android with redesigned charts for health metrics. The new charts offer better readability, making it easier for users to understand their health and fitness data.

According to 9to5Google, the redesigned charts are rolling out with version 3.64.4 of the Fitbit app. The update doesn’t seem to be available widely at the moment, but it should reach more users in the next few days. Once you do receive the update, you’ll see an introductory prompt when you open a chart with details about the redesign. The redesigned charts are reportedly available for steps, miles, calories, zone minutes, sleep, heart rate, stress, etc.

Credits: 9to5Google

As you can see in the attached screenshots, the new charts have a white background. Within each chart, you’ll see navigation tabs at the top to help you easily switch views by week, month, three months, or year. Underneath the tabs, you’ll find navigation arrows to cycle through older data, followed by the chart itself and buttons to help you quickly view various metrics like resting heart rate, cardio fitness, sleep score, hours slept, sleep schedule, and more.

Credits: 9to5Google

It’s worth noting that the redesigned charts are not available on the Fitbit app for iOS at the moment. You might not see them on your Android devices right away, either, as the update doesn’t seem to be widely available. You can check whether the update is available on your device or not by following the Play Store link below. Note that the update was not available on any of our devices.

What do you think of the redesigned charts in the Fitbit app? Do they really make it easier for you to understand your health and fitness data? Let us know in the comments section below.

Via: 9to5Google