If you're a Fitbit user, you'll be sad to know that you'll no longer be able to access Challenges and open groups starting today. While the change is a big one, the company has been informing its users about the change since February, when it sent out emails letting users know the features would be removed on March 27, 2023. If you're a Fitbit user, this change could be a huge blow, as it's one of the biggest reasons why so many users are dedicated to the Fitbit platform. This change might even be enough to push users to move on to some other fitness wearables.

Now, this change is going to affect both iOS and Android users, removing the ability to access open groups. In addition, the company is also removing Adventure and Challenges, along with its trophies. You will also no longer be able to challenge friends and family while enjoying physical activities outdoors. Google stated in its original email that these changes where being made to introduce "new features, deliver faster load times, and improve your experience." The company is also implementing a new sign in system for its Fitbit service.

While this will be devastating to some, there is a small silver lining to all of this which is you can still create closed groups that can keep family and friends connected. Of course, you're losing a lot, but hopefully the company will introduce some new features in the future that will be able to replace the things lost today. With that said, Google is still in the process of phasing out Google sign-in support for Fitbit, making Google accounts mandatory in 2025.

Overall, there's been a lot of changes over the past year for Fitbit users, but overall you're still getting solid fitness devices from the company and still worth taking a look at their offerings, which you can find below.