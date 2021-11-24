Start your fitness journey with a new Fitbit Charge 4 for just $69

On the lookout for an affordable fitness tracker? The Fitbit Charge 4 is available for just $69 on Walmart right now. Although it’s relatively old, the Charge 4 offers all the features you need to kick start or continue your fitness journey. It comes with built-in GPS, a heart rate tracker, Fitbit Pay support, and much more, making it a great buy at its current price.

As far as fitness tracking features are concerned, the Fitbit Charge 4 offers a host of exercise modes (including swimming), continuous heart rate monitoring, and sleep tracking. The tracker also offers support for Active Zone Minutes, which alerts you when you reach your target heart rate during exercise. Other useful features include support for Spotify app controls, Fitbit Pay for payments, call and SMS notifications, and 50M water resistance. The fitness tracker promises multi-day battery life on a single charge, with Fitbit claiming that it will last up to 7 days without GPS and 5 days with GPS.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is available in two colorways — Black and Rosewood. Both colors are available at the discounted price on Walmart during the ongoing Black Friday sale. Follow the link above to order yours right away!

