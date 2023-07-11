Fitbit Charge 5 $100 $150 Save $50 The Fitbit Charge 5 is a solid and compact fitness tracker that offers a good set of features at an incredible price. Now, it's dropped down to $100, which makes it an even better deal. $100 at Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 sits at the top when it comes to best fitness trackers, so you know you really can't go wrong in picking one up. That's especially the case with this new Prime Day deal that knocks $50 off its MSRP, bringing it down to an irresistible $100 price tag. The Fitbit Charge 5 is not only affordable but also provides all the features you're looking for like health, fitness, and wellness tracking. So if you've been eyeing a new fitness tracker, be sure to get this deal while you can. The promotion is limited to Prime members, so if you're not a member, be sure to signup for a 30-day trial that will give you access to all the popular discounts over the next couple of days.

What's great about the Fitbit Charge 5?

The Fitbit Charge 5 is an absolute beast when it comes to fitness and health tracking. The device offers heart rate, SpO2 (blood oxygen), sleep, and a variety of different fitness activities as well. It has built-in GPS, so you can see your pace and distance when running while also providing automatic exercise monitoring to ensure that all your fitness activities are tracked even if you forget to track them. It offers up to 50 meters of water resistance, so you can feel free to take it for a swim without fear of damaging it.

Of course, this is a connected device, so you'll be able to get notifications on your wrist from your connected smartphone and even make payments using Fitbit Pay. Perhaps best of all is that the Fitness Charge 5 has great battery life, with up to seven days of use on a single charge. This device is compatible for use with Android and iOS smartphones, so matter what kind of phone you're using, you can feel confident that it will be compatible.

For the most part, the real draw here is that you get a quality fitness band that doesn't cost a lot of money. While its standard price does come in at $150, its newly discounted price for Prime Day puts it well below that. We've seen it fall to this price before, but that doesn't mean that its current pricing is any less special. It's rare that the Fitness Charge 5 gets a steep discount, so if you've been eyeing a quality fitness tracker, this option is going to be for you. There are plenty of other Prime Day deals on wearables should you feel like the Charge 5 isn't quite what you want.