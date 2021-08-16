Here’s our best look at the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

Fitbit is reportedly working on a sequel to the Fitbit Charge 4 released last year, making it one of the first devices released by the company (along with the Fitbit Luxe) following its turbulent acquisition by Google. Renders leaked by Evan Blass of @evleaks fame have shown off the upcoming Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker, and one of the biggest features that are immediately apparent is the addition of a color screen for the first time in the Charge series.

The Fitbit Charge 5 appears to have a curved display with possibly a set of capacitive controls on either side for navigating the fitness tracker. The Fitbit Charge 4 had a similar capacitive button on one side of the device, and both the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense had one too. Blass also shared multiple images of different colored devices including black, a dark gray, and a more beige-like color.

Blass didn’t have any specifications to share, but the original Fitbit Charge 5 was packed with fitness tracking features. The usual features like heart rate tracking and sleep tracking were in tow, alongside VO2 and Spo2 monitoring, GPS tracking, Spotify controls, and Fitbit Pay. Fitbit Pay works anywhere that you can pay with NFC. It’s likely that the Fitbit Charge 5 will inherit most, if not all, of these features, given that it’s meant to be an iterative improvement over its predecessor.

Each of these renders also shows what could be a potential release date: October 23rd. It wouldn’t be the first time a company has revealed a launch date through leaked renders; the same happened to Samsung when new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders leaked before Galaxy Unpacked was announced. It’s entirely possible that it’s just a random date chosen either, but it’s fun to speculate when it’s entirely possible that it could be a launch date.