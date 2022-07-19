Fitbit Charge 5 receives ‘Find Phone’ feature with latest update

Fitbit is rolling out a new software update for its affordable fitness tracker — the Fitbit Charge 5. The update brings a new ‘Find Phone’ feature to the fitness tracker, making it easy for users to find connected phones.

According to 9to5Google, the software update (v1.171.50) has started rolling out to Charge 5 users widely. While Fitbit hasn’t published a detailed changelog for the update, the publication notes that it brings the ‘Find Phone’ feature. The feature, which was previously limited to certain premium Fitbit smartwatches, lets you locate your misplaced phone with just a tap. It appears between Screen Wake and Water Lock when you swipe down from the clock face, and it presents you with just one ‘Find Phone’ button.

Screenshots via 9to5Google

When you tap on the button, your paired smartphone will play a loud tone, and the fitness tracker will replace the ‘Find Phone’ button with a ‘Cancel’ button. Once you locate your phone, you can tap on the button to stop playing the tone. Although Fitbit hasn’t specified the requirements for this feature to work as intended on the Charge 5, on the Fitbit Sense, the requirements include:

Your watch must be connected (“paired”) to the phone you want to locate.

Your phone must have Bluetooth turned on and be within 30 feet (10m) of your Fitbit device.

The Fitbit app must be running in the background on your phone.

Your phone must be turned on.

The feature comes months after Fitbit released the ECG app for the Charge 5, introduced Daily Readiness Score, and added irregular heart rhythm notifications. At the moment, we don’t have any info on the other changes included in the latest update for the Fitbit Charge 5. We’ll update this post with the detailed changelog as soon as it goes live.

