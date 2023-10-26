Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 is the latest fitness tracker from Google which is meant to succeed the Charge 5. It adds new features like deeper integration with Google apps and a physical button for navigation. Pros Haptic physical button returns Integration of more Google apps Feature-rich health tracking functions Cons Battery life is same as Charge 5 $160 at Google Store $160 at Amazon $160 at bestbuy

Source: Fitbit Fitbit Charge 5 $118 $164 Save $46 The Fitbit Charge 5 is a highly popular fitness tracker which delivers excellent all-round health tracking capabilities. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, and can track sleep, blood oxygen levels, and even record an ECG. Pros Excellent fitness tracking capabilities Slim design Comes in multiple colors Cons Average battery life $118 at Walmart



The Fitbit Charge 5 is now more than two years old, but it continues to be one of the best fitness trackers in the market. It has also roughly been the same amount of time since Google’s acquisition of Fitbit was completed, and this year we finally got its successor. The Fitbit Charge 6 succeeds the Charge 5 and rather than reinventing the wheel, it simply gets some new features like support for more Google apps, and it brings back the side button – all of this for a lower price than its predecessor. While Google makes some of the best smartwatches in the industry, it’s nice to see that it hasn’t neglected the fitness band segment completely. With the new Charge 6 replacing the Charge 5, should you get the newer model or snag a good deal on the older one? Let’s find out.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Charge 5: Price, specs, and availability

The Fitbit Charge 6 went on sale in the US from Oct. 12, 2023 for $160, which is about $20 less compared to what the Charge 5 launched at in 2021. The Charge 6 is available in three finishes – obsidian with a black strap, silver with a porcelain strap, and champagne gold with a coral strap. It’s available online via Fitbit, Google Store, Amazon and Best Buy.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a bit harder to get hold of now that the new model has arrived as most online retailers have discontinued it (via Pocket-lint). You should be able to find it at some brick and mortar stores and some places like Walmart are still listing it for buying it online. Depending on the available stock or color, you can find the Charge 5 for as low as $118. The Charge 5 comes in three colors too – graphite with a black strap, platinum with a blue strap, and soft gold with a lunar white strap.



Fitbit Charge 6 Fitbit Charge 5 Heart Rate Monitor Yes Yes Color Screen Yes Yes Notification Support Yes Yes Battery Life Up to 7 days (claimed) Up to 7 days (claimed) Integrations Google Maps, YouTube Music, Google Wallet Google Wallet (after update) Display 1.04-inch OLED 1.04-inch OLED Health sensors Heart rate, SpO2, ECG, Skin temperature, Heart rate, SpO2, ECG, Skin temperature IP rating Up to 50 meters Up to 50 meters Small bands Yes Yes Large bands Yes Yes Colors Obsidian / Black Aluminum, Porcelain / Silver Aluminum, Coral / Champagne Gold Aluminum Black / Graphite Stainless Steel, Steel Blue / Platinum Stainless Steel Mobile payments Yes Yes Workout detection Yes Yes Exercise modes 40+ 20+

Design and display

Source: Fitbit

The design of the Fitbit Charge 6 and the Charge 5 are virtually identical, right down to the dimensions and display size. In fact, the optional first-party bands that Fitbit sells are clearly labeled to support both fitness trackers. This means, you could get third-party bands too or use any of your existing bands from the Charge 5, with the Charge 6. The main housing of both trackers are built using aluminum, glass, and resin, while the bands are silicone with an aluminum buckle. The main physical difference in the Charge 6 is the reintroduction of the haptic side button. This is useful for quickly going back to the home screen or viewing additional info within an activity instead of the usual swiping and tapping.

The Fitbit Charge 6 and Charge 5 features a 1.04-inch OLED touch-sensitive display. Fitbit doesn’t really mention a lot of details about the resolution or brightness levels of either trackers, so suffice to say they should be the same. The Charge 5 had a bright and vivid display which was easy to read in most lighting conditions, and this should apply to the display of the Charge 6 too.

Internals and fitness features

Source: Fitbit

Both fitness trackers have very similar hardware too. The Fitbit Charge 6 and Charge 5 feature an optical heart rate sensor, built-in GPS, SpO2 monitoring sensors, skin temperature monitoring sensor, NFC, and ECG sensors. Both trackers can be used to monitor your sleep pattern and will keep tabs on your stress levels during the day. The fitness bands are also water-resistant up to 50 meters.

The Fitbit Charge 6 gets some new additions in terms of software support. You can now control music playback on YouTube Music. Turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps is also supported, and you can make contactless payments via Google Wallet. The Charge 6 comes with over 40 exercise modes like weights, yoga, etc., and many more advanced ones like HIIT, cycling, dance cardio, and more can be accessed if you sign up for the premium membership. The Charge 6 also lets you view all the different sports modes from the tracker itself, by default. The Charge 5 may be old, but it is still getting updates from Google. In June 2023, it received a Pixel-style feature drop (via Android Police) which enabled users to view all the exercise modes from the tracker itself and tweaks to the way notifications are displayed.

Another new addition to the Fitbit Charge 6 is the ability to sync it with exercise equipment like treadmills, elliptical, etc., and get that accurate data right in your tracker. According to Fitbit, the Charge 6 will work with the latest models from Peloton, iFit, NordicTrack, Concept 2, and Tonal, that have Bluetooth connectivity.

Battery life

Source: Fitbit

The Fitbit Charge 6 and Charge 5, both, boast of up to seven days of battery life, and the time taken to charge them from empty is approximately two hours. Battery life could vary based on your usage and what features you have enabled such as the always-on display or continuous blood oxygen monitoring. The Charge 5 had a pretty average battery life as far as fitness bands go, so it's a shame to see no improvement here with the Charge 6.

Fitbit Charge 6 vs Fitbit Charge 5: Which fitness band is right for you?

Considering Google has now discontinued the Charge 5, our recommendation would be to get the Charge 6. It has all the things we love about the Charge 5 and builds on that with new features like support for even more Google apps, a handy physical button for navigation, and a lower price. Also, given that it’s a new model, it should have longer support for software updates. If you don’t already own a Charge 5, getting the Charge 6 should be a no-brainer if you want a quality fitness tracker that can accurately track your mental and physical wellbeing, without the bulk of a typical smartwatch. Having said that, I don’t think the Charge 5 should be ignored entirely.

Granted that it’s not that easily available anymore, but if you do find one for close to the $100 mark, we feel it’s a very good bargain. You’ll have to forfeit some of the new features like syncing it with exercise equipment or turn-by-turn navigation in Google Maps, but other than that the Charge 5 is still a solid fitness tracker without many cons. Google hasn’t completely abandoned it either as it pushed a feature-drop update for it earlier this year to make the usage experience better.