Over the years, smartwatches have become the wearable of choice, offering a good balance between a connected experience with health and fitness tracking. But if you're looking for a device that's more focused on health and wellness metrics, then fitness trackers are going to be for you.

While Apple and Samsung rule the smartwatch realm, Fitbit has really become one of the go-to solutions for fitness trackers, providing high-quality devices that are relatively affordable. With that said, we've found some excellent deals on the Fitbit Luxe and Sense 2, with discounts that knock up to $100 off retail pricing for a limited time.

The Fitbit Luxe has a traditional fitness tracker design with a narrow band and display. Despite this, you're getting plenty of features here, with a vibrant display and tracking for fitness activities, heart rate, stress, sleep, and more. You'll get up to five days of battery life on a single charge, and up to 50 meters of water resistance. Furthermore, you can stay connected with alerts from your smartphone.

When it comes to the Sense 2, you're getting a fitness tracker that looks more like a smartwatch with a large vibrant display. In addition, you're getting tracking for fitness activities, heart rate, blood oxygen, stress, and sleep. Furthermore, the Sense 2 has a built-in GPS that's great for tracking and mapping your runs. You can even use GPS to easily navigate to a destination.

The Sense 2 also provides 6+ days of battery life on a single charge, and you can even tap to pay when paired with compatible smartphones. Of course, you can also stay connected with text and other alerts that come straight to the fitness tracker. Regardless of which one you choose, you're going to end up with a great device that can track all your health and wellness metrics. Just be sure to grab one while the deals are still live.