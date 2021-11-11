Fitbit finally adds the ECG app to Charge 5, introduces Daily Readiness Score

Last month Fitbit rolled out a big update to the Fitbit Luxe, bringing Always-on Display, SpO2 monitoring, the ability to change the font, and more. Now the company has released a new update for its most advanced tracker: the Fitbit Charge 5, which finally brings the ECG app and Daily Readiness Score.

Fitbit has started rolling out firmware version 1.49.11 to the Fitbit Charge 5 (via 9to5Google). While it’s a small update, it brings along the much-awaited ECG app, allowing Charge 5 owners to take an electrocardiogram right from their wrist.

The full update changelog is as follows:

Assess​ your ​heart for ​atrial fibrillation (AFib)—a heart rhythm irregularity—with the Fitbit ECG app.

This release includes bug fixes and improvements.

To record an electrocardiogram, open up the ECG app on your Charge 5 and place your fingers on the stainless steel side panels for 30 seconds. You’ll be able to see the ECG data in the “Heart Rhythm Assessment” tile within the “Health Assessment & Reports” section in the Fitbit companion app on your phone.

Alongside the Charge 5 update, Fitbit is also rolling out the Daily Readiness Score to the Sense, Versa 3, Versa 2, Luxe, and Charge 5.

The new metric factors in your activity level, sleep, and heart rate variability (HRV) to give you a Daily Readiness score. A higher score indicates you’re ready for a higher intensity workout, while a low score means your body is tired (from a workout, sleep, or stress), and you should prioritize rest. The Daily Readiness Score feature requires a Fitbit Premium subscription and is available in the Fitbit app starting today.

Elsewhere, the glucose tracking feature in the Fitbit app, which was introduced in February, is making its way to more markets, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, France, India, Spain, Singapore, and the UK.