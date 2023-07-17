Fitbit Sense 2 $230 $300 Save $70 Fitbit's Sense 2 is an impressive wearable that offers helpful insight into your health and activity levels. It's slim and lightweight and can provide up to six days of battery life on a single charge. Right now, this smartwatch is 23% off. $230 at Amazon

Fitbit has been around for quite some time, but that doesn't mean it hasn't continued to produce quality products. It makes some of the best fitness trackers available, and also has a wide range of products, which means, there's something for everyone at every budget. Now, for a limited time, Amazon is holding an impressive savings event, knocking up to 25% off on some of its best wearables. So if you've been looking for a reliable and stylish fitness tracker, this is going to be the best place to look.

Perhaps one of the best options from Fitbit's current lineup is the Sense 2. The fitness tracker looks like a smartwatch, and also provides plenty of excellent tracking capabilities, making it easy to track your health and wellness metrics. It has sensors for heart rate, SpO2, and can even track your stress and sleep as well. In addition to a beautiful display, you also get great connectivity, with alerts and notifications going straight from your connected phone to your wearable. You can also make payments at compatible mobile terminals using Fitbit Pay.

Fitbit Inspire 3

The Inspire 3 is a compact and sleek fitness tracker that offers a lot under the hood despite its smaller size. The fitness tracker offers heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking. In addition, it offers over 20 different exercise modes and can last up to 10 days on a single charge. Of course, you're still going to be able to receive alerts and notifications from a connected smartphone.

Fitbit Ace 3

The Fitbit Ace 3 is great for kids and features activity and sleep tracking, and it's also water-resistant up to 50 meters. Furthermore, it can last up to eight days on a single charge and offers virtual badges for motivation. It's built to handle bumps and tumbles and also comes in a variety of fun colors. Just be sure to grab these deals while they last.