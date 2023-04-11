Source: Google

Google's been talking about it for some months, trying its best to prepare loyal Fitbit users for the changes that are about to come. With summer on the horizon, the company has once again shared the news that Fitbit accounts will be deprecated in the coming years, making it necessary to log into the service using a Google account. Now, if this is your first time hearing about this as a Fitbit user, don't sweat it. The transition isn't set to take place for a couple more years, with a Google account only becoming mandatory in 2025. However, new users will be required to use a Google account starting this summer.

With that said, Google is giving existing users options, like being able to transfer over a Fitbit account to a new Google one. But new Fitbit users will need to start with a Google account in the summer, which kind of makes sense in order to keep things less complicated. While veterans of the service might be unhappy about the change, the move to Google does bring some added benefits. Perhaps the most important is privacy and security. While Google is Fitbit's parent company, it has committed to not using any of the data stored by Fitbit users for its ads business.

Furthermore, the company states that with a Google account, there will be better privacy controls, making it easier to manage all user information. Perhaps most important is that the Fitbit experience that has been created over years will remain relatively the same, with health and wellness data remaining intact. Those that already use a Google account will be happy to know that once the move to a Google account is completed, you'll no longer need a separate password for each service, and can instead just rely on your Google account password.

As mentioned before, this is going to be a choice for existing Fitbit users but for anyone starting with a fresh account in the summer, you'll be required to use or make a Google account. As far as an official start date, Google didn't share that information, but you can probably expect to hear more about this as the time gets closer. At the earliest, Google could start the mandatory Google account process in June, with the latest month coming in September. All users will need to use a Google account by 2025, so it might be a good idea to get a head start just in case you run into any issues.

Google first announced this transition back towards the end of 2022, letting users know that change was coming. It's official support website explained why the changes were occurring and when. The changes started to appear in December 2022, with Fitbit phasing out Google sign-in support. While this is probably the most dramatic change for Fitbit, it has also deprecated some of its favorite community features like Challenges and open groups. This change occurred last month, but luckily you can still created closed groups with family members and friends.

As to why the changes needed to occur, Google stated that it needed to do so in order to add"new features, deliver faster load times, and improve your experience." For the most part, we've yet to see anything new come about from these changes, but here's to hoping that something new pops up on the horizon. As far as the transition to a Google account, the Fitbit app will no doubt give you plenty of heads up about the change, but just in case you aren't thrilled about the move to Google, you'll at least be able to enjoy the older Fitbit experience for just a little while longer.

Source: Google Blog