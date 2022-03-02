Google recalls Fitbit Ionic smartwatches due to burn hazard

Fitness trackers are effective wearables that help some people achieve their health-related goals. There are users who wouldn’t necessarily be active unless there are motivational notifications pushing them to do more. They also help us keep track of other health data and relevant statistics — such as sleeping patterns, heartbeat variations, and more. The point of having these devices on our wrists is being healthier and feeling safer. However, sometimes that backfires, and they end up doing more harm than good. For example, if the battery has overheating issues, there’s a risk of it igniting and/or bursting. And that’s precisely why Fitbit is now recalling Ionic smartwatches. The company has announced that the batteries of these watches may overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Google acquired Fitbit last year in an attempt to expand its reach in the wearables field. Prior to this acquisition, Fitbit was selling Ionic smartwatches from 2017 till 2020. Following the discovery of this burn hazard, the company is now advising all users of this particular model to stop using their watches immediately. It mentions, though, that the overheating is only occurring in very limited instances. Additionally, the company is offering users refunds and limited-time, special discounts on some of its products as compensation.

It’s worth noting that only Fitbit Ionic smartwatches are affected by this recall. If you’re using a different model, then there’s nothing to worry about — unless the company states otherwise. Fitbit warns Ionic users that even if their watches are seemingly functioning normally, they still should stop using them right away. The company has also prepared a FAQ section in case you have certain questions regarding this smartwatch and its recall.

Source: Fitbit