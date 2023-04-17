Despite Fitbit's extensive portfolio of products, and producing one of the best smartwatches on the market, the company only has two devices aimed at a younger audience, the Fitbit Ace 3 and Ace 3 Special Edition with a Minions theme. While both are great devices, it looks like the firm could be gearing up to introduce something a bit more substantial, with a Fitbit smartwatch aimed toward kids. The latest set of images leaked shows a sleek and cute design, a color display, and what appears to be cellular connectivity on the watch.

The leak comes from 9to5Google, and includes a lot of images of the alleged smartwatch. As far as the design goes, it looks similar to the company's Versa or Sense line, but is substantially thicker. While there could be multiple color options when and if it officially launches, as far as what we're seeing today, it looks to come in a light blue color. It also appears to have two physical buttons on the side, with one being red and the other being neon yellow in color.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the new images is that the smartwatch appears to have a front-facing camera embedded in the center top portion of the display. If that really is the case, then that would indicate that the camera could potentially be used for communication. Another interesting part of the watch is that it looks to also offer cellular connectivity, with reception bars that can be seen in on one of the setup menus.

While these images give us a good look at the smartwatch, they are by no ones from an official source. So it is hard to tell whether these are prototypes, finished products, or something else. Apparently these were being sold online from a third party. As far as when this device will come to market, the source states that it could arrive sometime in 2024.