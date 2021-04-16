Fitbit Luxe leak reveals elegant new fitness tracker

Fitbit is reportedly gearing up to launch a new fitness tracker, according to leaked images. The images show off an elegant design highlighted by a stainless steel body and a slim, lightweight profile.

WinFuture’s report is relatively light on technical details, but the site suggests the Fitbit Luxe will be similar to the Ace 3. That device, which retails for $79, offers up to 8 days of battery life and is aimed at younger users. The design of the Luxe suggests it’ll be for people who want the benefits of a fitness tracker and the luxury of a high-end device. Based on the numerous leaked images, the Luxe is as much a fashion accessory as it is a fitness tracker.

Images: WinFuture

In addition to a stainless steel body — which will come in silver, gold, and black finishes — the Fitbit Luxe will also seemingly feature a color OLED touchscreen. Like other Fitbit devices, the Luxe will likely include a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking, and the same fitness tracking features we’ve seen in the company’s other products. Expect it to also sync notifications with your phone, so you’ll know when you receive a message or incoming call.

For those looking for a fitness tracker with basic smartwatch functionality, the new Luxe looks like it could be a good fit. But what we’re really waiting for is to see Fitbit and Google pool its resources together and create a smartwatch that will compete with the Apple Watch. Earlier this year, Google said that its acquisition of Fitbit would see the two companies “create new devices and services that help you enhance your knowledge, success, and health and happiness.”

Google has yet to release a smartwatch, and all eyes will be on the search giant to introduce something soon. Whether that will happen remains to be seen. For now, we have the Fitbit Luxe to look forward to.